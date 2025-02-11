'Must Democratise Technology': PM Modi Calls for Bias-Free AI at Paris Summit | Key Takeaways

New Delhi: During the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need to address inherent biases in artificial intelligence. Highlighting the importance of ethical AI development, he cautioned against the risks posed by biased algorithms and stressed the need for responsible innovation to ensure AI serves humanity fairly.

"Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where the capabilities are most lacking be it power, talent, or data for the financial resources. AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data sets free from biases..."