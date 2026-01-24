'Must Have Struggled A Lot': 24-Year-Old Shot Dead At Cafe In Delhi's Shahadara Over Unpaid Debt

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times outside Mr King Lounge and Cafe in Delhi's Shahadara area on Friday night, leading to heavy police deployment in the area. The victim, identified as Faizan, was shot by a father-son duo; the reason for the muder is suspected to be an unpaid loan dispute.

Providing details about the victim and incident, Delhi Police said in a statement, “A firing incident was reported at PS Welcome at 11.28 pm today. On reaching the spot at 'Mr King Lounge and Cafe', Maujpur, one injured person, identified as Faizan @ Fazzi (24yrs.) S/o Sehroj Alam R/o JMC Welcome, was found. He was immediately shifted to GTB Hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead' by the attending doctors.”

The police further said, “The forensic team is collecting evidence from the spot. A case under Section 103(1) BNS and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act has been registered at PS Welcome. Police teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused involved in the crime. Further investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile, recounting the brutal nature of the attack, the victim's brother said, “My brother was shot three times, but the police said that two magazine rounds were fired. One bullet hit him in the head and went right through. Two bullets hit him in the chest. He was also probably stabbed. He had cuts on his hands, so he must have struggled a lot.”

Detailing the events leading up to the tragedy, the victim's brother mentioned that “Faizan was a very simple man, and he had taken a loan. When he couldn't repay it, the father and son came to our house and started fighting. We had even filed a complaint at the Bhajanpura police station, but nothing happened.”

Expressing frustration, he further said, "We just want justice. We want both the father and son to be arrested, and the strictest possible action taken against them. The police say they are on the run."