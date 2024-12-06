Muzaffarnagar Slapgate Accused Teacher Surrenders, Gets Bail

Muzaffarnagar: A teacher who asked other students to slap a Muslim boy in a school here surrendered at a POCSO court and was released on bail, an official said on Friday.

Tripta Tyagi was caught last year in a video asking children to slap a boy in a school where she taught.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Alka Bharti on Thursday granted her bail and ordered her to furnish two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

She posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

Kapil Ahlawat, Tyagi's lawyer, told PTI that Tyagi had surrendered in the Special POCSO court on Thursday and sought regular bail.

On November 23, the Allahabad High Court rejected her plea for anticipatory bail and directed her to surrender within two weeks.

According to the prosecution, Tyagi has been booked under the charges of voluntarily causing hurt, insult, malicious acts, and intending to outrage religious feelings.

She was also booked under the Juvenile Justice Act last year.

According to a video which surfaced on social media on August 23, 2023, Tyagi instructed her students to slap a Muslim boy and made a communal remark at Neha Public School at Khubbapur village under Mansurpur Police Station in Muzaffarnagar district.

The incident was denounced from all quarters, including political parties.

The school was served a notice by the education department in connection with the matter.