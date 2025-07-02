Over 740 Cameras, ANPR Tracking, Voice Recording: Muzaffarnagar Placed Under Massive CCTV Surveillance Ahead of Kanwar Yatra

Updated 2 July 2025 at 19:34 IST
Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has been placed under an extensive CCTV surveillance following intelligence inputs warning of possible ethnic unrest during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.
The Uttar Pradesh administration has launched ‘Operation Drishti’, under which authorities have been directed to implement comprehensive surveillance measures to ensure public safety and communal harmony throughout the yatra period.
Muzaffarnagar’s control room has been upgraded into a centralised command hub, providing real-time coverage from across the city.
More than 740 CCTV cameras, many equipped with high-quality voice recording, are actively monitoring daily activities round the clock.
Local police have been placed on 24/7 high alert, closely reviewing live camera feeds for any signs of unrest or suspicious activity.
Special focus is being given to vehicles along the Kanwar route and connecting highways.
ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras are being used to track license plates and flag potentially suspicious vehicles, enabling swift intervention if necessary.
This surveillance initiative is part of the administration’s precautionary strategy to prevent untoward incidents and maintain law and order during the Kanwar Yatra.
