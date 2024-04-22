Advertisement

Muzaffarpur: A Constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) died on Monday allegedly when he attempted to control smoke billowing out from an empty coach of a train at Muzaffarpur railway station, officials said.

The deceased RPF constable has been identified as Vinod Yadav, they added.

Advertisement

“Prima facie it appears that the incident took place when the victim noticed smoke billowing out from a coach of the empty Valsad-Muzaffarpur train at Muzaffarpur railway station at around 7 am. Preliminary inputs from the site suggest that he immediately picked up a fire extinguisher….the moment he tried to open the extinguisher, it burst out…this caused him severe injuries,” said the CPRO of East Central Railway Birendra Kumar.

He added that at the time of incident, the entire train was empty as it had terminated at Muzaffarpur railway station.

Advertisement

"It was not a fire. It was only smoke billowing out from the coach. The injured RPF constable was immediately taken to the nearest hospital. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The smoke coming out from the empty coach was immediately brought under control. The exact cause of the incident can be known only after a thorough probe. An inquiry will be ordered to ascertain the cause of incident", he said.