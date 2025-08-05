'My Bag Showed 18 kg On One Measuring Belt, 16 kg On Another, 15 kg On Third': Indigo Passenger Accuses Airlines Of 'Daylight Robbery'

A Chandigarh-based rally driver, Rattan Dhillon, has accused IndiGo Airlines of "daylight robbery" after alleging that his bag showed different weights on different weighing belts at the check-in counters.

Taking to X, Dhillon claimed he had been scammed by the airline.

"One of the biggest unnoticed scams by IndiGo is the inconsistent weighing scales at their check-in counters," he wrote in his post.

Sharing details of the incident, he said, “Yesterday, while boarding flight 6E724 from Goa to Chandigarh, my bag showed 18 kg on one belt, 16 kg on another, and 15 kg on a third.”

“When I questioned the discrepancy, the IndiGo staff simply replied, ‘Sir, the 15 kg machine must be wrong; 18 is the correct weight,’” he added.

Dhillon stated that he was forced to pay ₹11,900 for excess baggage and even shared the receipt numbers.

“Seriously? What’s the justification for this? I ended up paying ₹11,900 for extra baggage, including ₹1,500 just for carrying an umbrella! (Receipt Nos: VYU6U-02, Z8GZTD-02),” he wrote.

He further alleged that he had to pay the fine despite his bag weighing 15 kg, which is the permissible baggage limit on IndiGo flights, exceeding which typically incurs an extra charge.

To support his claim, Dhillon said he weighed the same bag at his hotel after the flight and found it to be exactly 15 kg.

"To verify, I even weighed the same bag at my hotel and it was exactly 15 kg proving that their belts inflate the weight by 2-3 kg," he said.

He accused IndiGo Airlines of "daylight robbery" and demanded that the airline be held accountable.

“This is nothing less than daylight robbery, and passengers are being ripped off without realizing it. IndiGo must be held accountable for this fraud,” he stated in his post.

In his post, Dhillon tagged IndiGo, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to draw attention to what he described as a "scam."

Dhillon also shared two pictures along with the post, one of the luggage trolley he was carrying and another of his boarding pass for the flight.

Indigo Airlines is yet to issue a formal clarification on the matter.