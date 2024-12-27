'My Car': Manmohan Singh's Fondness For Humble Maruti 800 Over Swanky BMW

New Delhi: Remembering an anecdote about Manmohan Singh's fondness for the Maruti 800 car, Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun, who once served in the Special Protection Group (SPG) for the former Prime Minister, said that he was never in favour of travelling in a BMW car that was assigned for his security detail.

Asim Arun, a former IPS officer, said that there was a particular moment when he had to explain to Manmohan Singh that the Special Protection Group (SPG) had opted for BMW vehicles due to its advanced security features, which are essential for the Prime Minister's travel.

‘My Car is Maruti 800’

“Dr. Sahab had only one car of his own—a Maruti 800, which used to be parked behind the shiny black BMW in the PM House. Manmohan Singh ji would repeatedly tell me, Asim, I do not like to travel in this car; my car is this one (Maruti). I would explain that, sir, this car is not for your luxury; its security features are such that the SPG has taken it,” Asim Arun posted on X.

The UP Minister further said that each time a Maruti vehicle passed by, Manmohan Singh would look at it with profound fondness, likely reminding himself of a resolution that “cars worth crores belong to PM, but my car is Maruti".

‘He Kept Reminding Himself…’

“But whenever the convoy passed in front of Maruti, he would always look at it with fondness. At that moment he might be repeating a resolution in his heart and mind that I am a middle-class person and it is my job to worry about the common man. The car worth crores belongs to the PM; my car is this Maruti,” he added.

Arun was a member of the Close Protection Team in the SPG assigned to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for three years.

7 Days of National Mourning Declared

The Government of India on Thursday announced a seven-day mourning in honour of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

What Does National Mourning Mean and Its Importance

During a period of national mourning in India, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly displayed, and no official entertainment will take place on the designated days of mourning.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday evening, December 26, at AIIMS Delhi.