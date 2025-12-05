'My Daughter Is Bleeding, She Needs Pad': Angry Father Shouts At IndiGo Staff Amid Airport Chaos | Image: Republic

New Delhi: IndiGo’s large-scale flight cancellations at major airports, triggered by a lack of available pilots, have left thousands of passengers in limbo. Social media is filled with videos of angry and stranded travellers, revealing the stark reality of the crisis.

One of the videos showed several frustrated passengers surrounding the IndiGo counter at an airport and shouting at the airline's staff members. Among the stranded passengers was a father pleading for a sanitary pad for his daughter.

“Meri beti ko pad chahiyae, dedo...Dedo, pad chahiyae...Pad hai? (My daughter needs a sanitary pad. Please give me a pad. Do you have a pad)," he shouted at IndiGo staff.

As his demand was not met, he turned to a female staff and shouted, “Oye sister...Mere beti ka blood aa raha hai neeche se. Pad chahiyae...dedo' (Sister, my daughter is bleeding, she needs pad

Advertisement

"Sir, we can't do that," the female staff replied, to which the man got more infuriated and aggressively asked, “Why can't you do it?”

Social media users were deeply moved by the video of the father.

Advertisement

An X user tweeted, “The video of a father pleading for a sanitary pad for his daughter during the IndiGo chaos is heartbreaking. Any parent would feel that desperation. No one should have to beg for basic dignity at an airport.”

"At the same time, the airline staff looked genuinely helpless - overwhelmed and without support. Shouting at them wasn’t fair either. They’re frontline workers, not decision-makers," he added.

Another user said, “A child bleeding in public…Airport worth crores, not one pad in stock. Minister busy with selfies while dignity bleeds on the floor."

Where Is My Fu**ing Flight?

Meanwhile, another viral video of the chaos at an airport showed a man demanding, “Where is my fu**ing flight?”

"Jawab de na (Answer)...I am asking since 3 'o' clock," another man was heard saying.

Many of the passengers were stuck at airport for hours amid mass cancellation and delay of IndiGo flights.

'We Are Truly Sorry'

IndiGo apologised on social media platform X to all the affected passengers, saying, “To each one of our customers - We are truly sorry and we will take care!!!”