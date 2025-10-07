'My Gratitude': PM Modi Marks 25th Year in Public Service, Pledges to Improve Lives

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of India as he enters the 25th year of serving as the head of the government.

He reflected on this journey, which began on October 7, 2001, when he took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time. The then-Gujarat Governor Sunder Singh Bhandari administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister said that it has been his constant endeavour to improve the lives of people and contribute to the progress of the nation.

"On this day in 2001, I took the oath as Gujarat's Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a government. My gratitude to the people of India", PM Modi wrote on X.

Reiterating his resolve to develop the nation, he added, "Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all."

During his 12-year tenure as Gujarat CM, he implemented several key initiatives, including the creation of a dedicated Climate Change Department to promote sustainable solutions.

After the devastating earthquake in 2001, Narendra Modi focused on rebuilding Gujarat, introducing measures to manage floods and droughts, and launching evening courts to make justice more accessible.

The Prime Minister said that he was entrusted with the responsibility of being Gujarat's Chief Minister in very testing circumstances. The state was suffering due to a massive earthquake that year and had also faced a super cyclone, successive droughts and political instability in the preceding years. He said these challenges strengthened the resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour and hope, according to the Prime Minister's Office press release.

He remembered his mother's words when he took oath as Chief Minister, that he should always work for the poor and never take a bribe. He said he had assured people that whatever he does will be with the best intent and inspired by the vision to serve the very last person in the queue.

Reflecting on his tenure in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that at the time, people believed the state could never rise again. Farmers complained of a lack of power and water, agriculture was in the doldrums, and industrial growth was stagnant.

He said that through collective effort, Gujarat transformed into a powerhouse of good governance. The state, once drought-prone, became a top performer in agriculture, trading expanded into manufacturing and industrial capacities, and social as well as physical infrastructure received a boost, added the release.

The Prime Minister stated that in 2013, he was appointed as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, a time when the nation was experiencing a crisis of trust and governance.

He said the people of India gave a thumping majority to his alliance and an absolute majority to his Party, ushering in an era of renewed confidence and purpose.

In 2014, Modi became the 14th Prime Minister of India, leading the country with a vision for progress and development. He has since implemented several landmark initiatives, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Digital India, and Make in India.

PM Modi is currently the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of India, having recently surpassed Indira Gandhi's record of serving as PM for around 11 years. In 2029, when the next general elections will be held, PM Modi is set to complete over 15 years as Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister noted that over the past 11 years, India has undergone numerous transformations. Over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and the country has emerged as a bright spot among major global economies. He said that people across India, especially Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti and hardworking Annadatas, have been empowered through path-breaking efforts and reforms, added the release.

Under PM Modi's leadership, India has made significant strides in infrastructure development, digital transformation, and economic growth. His government has also launched initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to improve the lives of citizens.

He added that the popular sentiment today is to make India Aatmanirbhar across all sectors, reflected in the call of 'Garv Se Kaho, Yeh Swadeshi Hai.'

Reiterating his gratitude to the people of India for their continued trust and affection, the Prime Minister said that serving the nation is the highest honour. Guided by the values of the Constitution, he reaffirmed his commitment to work even harder to realise the collective dream of a Viksit Bharat, the release added.

Recently, PM Modi also spearheaded Goods and Services Tax(GST) reforms, reducing taxes on a majority of goods and simplifying the tax structure by keeping only 3GST slabs, 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a 40 per cent tax on luxury and sin goods.