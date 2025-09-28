Updated 28 September 2025 at 00:13 IST
'My heart is shattered...': Actor-Politician Vijay Breaks Silence on Karur Stampede Tragedy
The actor had left the rally midway after the tragedy unfolded and was last spotted at Trichy Airport.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay has issued first statement through social media account following the tragic stampede at his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The stampede which claimed over 30 lives and left many injured.
"My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express," Vijay said, conveying his anguish over the incident.
He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, referring to them as his "dear brothers and sisters," and offered prayers for the recovery of those undergoing treatment in hospitals.
The actor left the rally midway after the tragedy unfolded and was last spotted at Trichy Airport.
Around two lakh people were present at the rally at the time of the stampede, contributing to the chaotic situation that led to the tragedy. Sources claim that Vijay's rally had permission for only ten thousand people.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 28 September 2025 at 00:03 IST