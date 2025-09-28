'My heart is shattered...': Actor-Politician Vijay Breaks Silence on Karur Stampede Tragedy

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay has issued first statement through social media account following the tragic stampede at his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The stampede which claimed over 30 lives and left many injured.

"My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express," Vijay said, conveying his anguish over the incident.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, referring to them as his "dear brothers and sisters," and offered prayers for the recovery of those undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Vijay Breaks Silence on Karur Stampede

The actor left the rally midway after the tragedy unfolded and was last spotted at Trichy Airport.