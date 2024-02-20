English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

My Husband’s Arrest Was an Attempt to Throttle Media: Santu Pan’s Wife in NHRC Complaint

Santu Pan’s family has approached the NHRC against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to arrest the R Bangla journalist

Srinwanti Das
The West Bengal police on Monday dragged and arrested Republic Bangla’s reporter, Santu Pan
The West Bengal police on Monday dragged and arrested Republic Bangla’s reporter, Santu Pan | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sandeshkhali, West Bengal: Following the unlawful arrest of R Bangla journalist Santu Pan on Monday evening by West Bengal Police while reporting on the breakdown of law and order in Sandeshkhali, on Tuesday Santu Pan’s family moved the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC).

Santu Pan’s family has approached the NHRC against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to arrest the R Bangla journalist. The complaint copy details the scale of attack on the individual journalist and the media.

Advertisement

The complaint outlines, “On the evening of 19 February 2024, my husband and Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pan was arrested with an outright attempt to throttle the media from reporting on the accounts of crimes against women in Sandeshkhali. Republic Bangla’s reporting team has brought forth accounts of multiple women in Sandeshkhali alleging politically institutionalised mass rape, political protection of the perpetrators and an environment of fear instilled into the victims.”

Advertisement

“My husband Santu Pan had conducted a live show from the ground on the Republic Bangla channel, which has consistently been reporting from Sandeshkhali as part of its ongoing investigative reportage on crimes against women in West bengal. Hours after the live telecast, with outright malafide intent and sheer malice in law, Santu Pan was not allowed to leave Sandeshkhali,” the complaint added.

Advertisement
The complaint copy details the scale of attack on the individual journalist and the media | Image: Republic

“The footage shows that he was encircled by multiple law and order officers and forced into illegal detention without being served any notice. Neither me, as his wife nor his legal team, were given any intimation of any notice/FIR/illegal detention. I have only been able to access the Arrest Memo after seeing the horrific visuals of my husband being physically assaulted by the local police and dragged to a police station. Santu Pan’s arrest saw local police encircling him, physically assaulting him, before taking him into illegal custody and arrest. Furthermore, it is established in the LIVE TV footage that Santu Pan continued to excercise his right to report despite being physically assaulted by the local police at the time of arrest," it further stated.

The complaint underscores the following demands:

  • Immediate release of Santu Pan and ensure his safety and well-being in custody
  • To conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, including the circumstances leading to the arrest and the physical assault on the reporter
  • Hold those responsible for the assault and arbitrary arrest accountable under the law
  • Advocate for the protection of press freedom and the rights of journalists in the state of Bengal

#MamataArrestsMedia Join the campaign for justice

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

13 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

13 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

13 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

13 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

13 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

13 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

14 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

14 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

14 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

20 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

20 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

21 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. For J&K's Development, We Are Focusing Majorly on...: PM Modi | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. #MamataArrestsMedia: Join the Campaign for Justice

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. नहीं बच पाएगा शाहजहांशेख, HC ने दिया सरेंडर का आदेश, ममता सरकार को फटकार

    14 minutes ago

  4. Australian Scientists Developing Game-Changing 'Artificial Heart'

    World15 minutes ago

  5. Anup Soni Opens Up On Getting Typecasted After Quitting Crime Patrol

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo