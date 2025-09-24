'My Message of Peaceful Path Failed Today': Sonam Wangchuk Urges Ladakh Youth to Shun Violence

Leh: Education, social reformer and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk weighed in on the ongoing unrest in Ladakh, describing the region-wide bandh as a reflection of deep-rooted frustration among the youth.

Despite the shutdown, large crowds took to the streets in protest, driven by years of unemployment and perceived government neglect.

“Today, Ladakh was on bandh, but people came out in anger. Many have been unemployed for five years. This is a Gen-Z protest,” Wangchuk said, calling it the generational shift in activism.

He appealed to young protesters saying, “I urge the youth not to resort to violence. Please don’t do violence. I ask the government to be sensitive towards Ladakh.”

Wangchuk also took to his social media handle, stating, “Very sad events in Leh… My message of a peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause.”

Sonam Wangchuk Responds to Ladakh Protest

Reflecting on his role as a mentor to many in the region, Wangchuk added, “This is not the path I showed to the young people—this is their anger.”

Earlier in the day BJP Office in Leh was set on fire during a massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.

The protest turned into clashes with the police, and a CRPF vehicle was also set ablaze during the violence.

Protesters in Ladakh are demanding statehood and the inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule. The youth-led protest in Leh escalated into clashes with the police.

The protest is largely seen as growing tensions in Ladakh over employment, governance, and regional autonomy.