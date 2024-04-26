My Next Birth Will Be in Bengal: How PM Modi Touched Emotional Chord with People of State

My Next Birth Will Be in Bengal: How PM Modi Touched Emotional Chords with People of State | Image:X/BJP4India

Advertisement

Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Wednesday at the Lok Sabha poll 2024 rally in Malda, West Bengal. He reiterated his love for the people of the state.

Shedding light on the turnout at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally, he said: “Your love makes me think that I was born in Bengal in my last life or my next birth will be in Bengal.”

Advertisement

"You have come in such large numbers that the ground has become smaller. I apologise for the inconvenience caused to you. I will return your love through development," Modi said.

Here are the five points on which PM Modi slammed the TMC party.

Advertisement

PM slams TMC over appeasement politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the TMC over appeasement politics. He said, “The biggest magnet that keeps TMC and Congress together is appeasement. Both these parties can do anything for appeasement.”

Advertisement

He added that for the sake of appeasement, these people want to reverse every decision taken in the national interest. He stated that a competition is going between TMC and Congress that who will do more more appeasement politics.

PM criticised TMC over lack of development in West Bengal.

He said, “There was a time when Bengal led the development of the entire country. But first the Left and then the TMC hurt this greatness of Bengal, shattered the dignity of Bengal and put a stop to development.”

He said that be it the field of social empowerment, scientific discovery or philosophy, there was a time when Bengal used to lead in every sphere and development of Bharat.

Advertisement

PM questions TMC's silence over 'inheritance tax’ row

PM Narendra Modi questioned the silence of TMC on 'inheritance tax'. Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda’s statements on inheritance tax snowballed into a political slugfest on Wednesday.

Advertisement

PM Modi in his rally in Malda said, “Congress wants to grab your property, and TMC isn't uttering even a single word against this.” "There is a competition of appeasement going on between these two parties," he added. "TMC government is working to settle Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bengal, and Congress is talking about distributing your assets among such vote banks," he stated.

PM destroys TMC over job scam in West Bengal

The prime minister also castigated the TMC over the cancellation of around 26,000 jobs post a high court order, arguing that the youth of West Bengal have distressed due to the "cut-and-commission" culture of the party, which is now "synonymous with scams".

"The TMC indulges in scams for which the people of the state have to suffer. The party has been playing with the future of the youth of Bengal," he said, PTI reported.

Advertisement

PM lambasts Mamata Banerjee-led government over lack of women empowerment

PM said that the TMC, which came to power by talking about Maa-Mati-Manush, has committed the biggest betrayal against the women here.

Advertisement

When the BJP government abolished ‘Triple Talaq’ to protect Muslim sisters from atrocities, TMC opposed it, he stated.

So many atrocities were committed against women in Sandeshkhali and the TMC government kept protecting the main accused till the end. he further stated.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)