‘My Son’s Sacrifice Has Been Avenged’: Lt. Vinay Narwal’s Mother Salutes Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: In a voice heavy with grief but filled with pride, Asha Narwal, mother of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, an Indian Navy officer martyred in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, welcomed Operation Sindoor as a fitting tribute to her son's supreme sacrifice.

‘Modi Sahab Has Taken Revenge Today’

Reacting to the Indian Armed Forces' targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, Asha Narwal said, “My whole family is with Modi Sahab, who has taken revenge today. I want to tell the Armed Forces personnel to keep moving forward. Today, a tribute has been paid to all those who lost their lives.”

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, hailing from Karnal, Haryana, was among the tourists who lost their lives during a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor