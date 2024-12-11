Published 18:06 IST, December 11th 2024
Mysterious Balloon With Pakistan International Airlines Markings Found In Kathua
A PIA written mysterious balloon was recovered by the Jammu and Kashmir police near the India-Pakistan border in the Lahdi area of Kathua
Kathua: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) written mysterious balloon was recovered by the Jammu and Kashmir police near the India-Pakistan border in the Lahdi area of Kathua district. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, when a PIA marked and airplane shaped balloon, was found lying at an isolated place in the field. On information, the Jammu and Kashmir police rushed to the spot and seized the balloon.
The incident took place near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kathua district.
Further investigation is being carried out to ascertain that, where did the balloon came from.
