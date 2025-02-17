Mysuru Shocker: Family of Four Dies in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Mysuru: A family of four in Mysuru’s Vishweshwaraiah Nagar was found dead in their apartment on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Chetan (45), his wife Rupali (43), their son Kushal (15), and Chetan’s mother Priyamvada (62), officials said.

According to preliminary investigations, Chetan may have poisoned his family before taking his own life by hanging. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Sources revealed that Chetan called his brother Bharat, who lives in the US, before taking the drastic step at around 4 AM and told him, “We are going to die by suicide,” before disconnecting the call.

A panicked Bharat immediately alerted Chetan’s in-laws, urging them to rush to the apartment. Unfortunately, by the time Chetan’s mother-in-law arrived, the tragedy had already occurred.

Senior officials, including Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP Janhavi, and Vidyaranyapuram Inspector Mohit, visited the spot. A case has been registered at Vidyaranyapuram Police Station, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact reason behind this heartbreaking incident.