MZ Wiztown Planners CEO Abhay Singh Sent Back To Judicial Custody | Noida Techie's Death

Noida: Abhay Singh, the CEO of MZ Wiztown Planners on Wednesday was sent back to judicial custody after being produced in court following the conclusion of his one-day remand period. The builder was arrested after the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his SUV collided with a boundary amid dense fog and fell into the waterlogged pit of an under-construction plot in Noida's Sector 150.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the court severely reprimanded the authorities for their negligence in the case. The court made strong remarks and instructed the police that the investigation must clearly identify who is responsible for the negligence. “If the drain was broken, who is responsible? Similarly, if barricades were not put up, who is responsible? All of this should be part of the investigation. Because if complaints had been made about this for several years, why wasn't action taken at the appropriate time?” the court asked.