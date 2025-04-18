'Naam Mein Hi NAMO Hai!': Dawoodi Bohra Community Praises PM Modi for Protecting Minorities | WATCH

New Delhi: In a heartfelt moment, a delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, particularly highlighting the historic Waqf (Amendment) Act that formally recognised their community for the first time in 75 years of independent India.

The delegation, which included business leaders, doctors, educators, and professionals, met the Prime Minister at his official residence to express their appreciation and support for his leadership and vision for ‘Viksit Bharat.'

A community spokesperson, speaking on behalf of the group, said, "Mr. Prime Minister, under your leadership, we distinctly feel this spirit of inclusion. The recent amendment to the Waqf legislation in which the Dawood-e-Mohara community was formally recognised for the first time in independent India's 75-year history may have been a brief mention, but to us it was profound. It affirmed something that we have always believed: we belong to India, we belong here."

They added with emotion, "It is in this spirit that we proudly say, Hindustan, I'm out of words. We are inspired by your leadership, by your vision for India 2047, and by the clarity with which you speak of an India that is inclusive, confident, and globally respected."

Another spokesperson for the community said, "...Aapke toh naam mein hi NAMO hai!"—a phrase that resonated with appreciation, pride, and a strong sense of belonging.

The community members recounted how numerous properties belonging to them had previously been wrongfully claimed under Waqf laws, and emphasised that the Act offered long-awaited relief. They stressed that the reform benefited “not only the minorities, but the minority within the minorities,” reinforcing their trust in the government’s inclusive approach.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi reflected on his long-standing association with the community and spoke of the extensive efforts that led to the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.