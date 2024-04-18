Nagaland: ECI Issues Stern Warning to Congress Candidate Against Religious Appeal Ahead of Polls

Advertisement

Kohima: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Nagaland issued a stern warning to S Supongmeren Jamir, the Congress(l) candidate for the Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency, a day before of the commencement of General Elections to the Lok Sabha polls, 2024.

The warning came in the aftermath to a complaint filed by Imchainba, President of the BJP Dimapur District, alleging a breach of electoral conduct.

On April 17, a complaint was recieved which was related to the letters writtern by Jamir. The complaint was forwarded to Election Commisssion of India. The letters written by Jamir addressed to local councils contained appeals of religious nature. The letter talked about the warnings against the consequences of voting the incumbent BJP government.

As per the reports from the Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer of Dimapur, the letter expressed concerns about threats and persecution faced by religious minorities, and warning against potential consequences of continued BJP governance.

The Chief Electoral Officer, citing provisions from the Representation of People Act, 1951, and the Model Code of Conduct, emphasized that soliciting votes on religious grounds constitutes a corrupt practice and contravenes established electoral norms. Additionally, such appeals were deemed to escalate existing societal divisions, a violation of the prescribed conduct guidelines.