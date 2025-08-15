Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Dies At 80 In Chennai

Chennai: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan breathed his last on Friday evening at a hospital in Chennai at the age of 80, coinciding with India's 79th Independence Day celebrations. The veteran politician and former Rajya Sabha MP was 80 years old when he succumbed to injuries sustained in a fall at his T Nagar residence in Chennai on August 8.

Governor Ganesan was rushed to Apollo Hospitals, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being diagnosed with serious head injuries. Despite undergoing surgery, his condition remained critical, and his health steadily deteriorated over the past week. The hospital's medical team made efforts to save his life, but their efforts were in vain.

La Ganesan was a seasoned politician with a long and distinguished career in public service. Born in Thanjavur in 1945, he was drawn to politics at a young age and rose through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He served as the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and held various key positions within the party. Ganesan was appointed the Governor of Nagaland in February 2023, having previously served as the Governor of Manipur and briefly held additional charge as the Governor of West Bengal.

The Nagaland governor's passing has shocked the political fraternity, with leaders from across the spectrum paying tribute to his dedication and service. His ability to build bridges and strengthen relationships with leaders from different parties was widely acknowledged.

PM Modi Condoled the Passing Of Nagaland Governor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the news of the passing of the Nagaland Governor. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”