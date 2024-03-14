×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Everything To Know About Nagaland Lotteries

Nagaland Lottery is drawn by the government of Nagaland on a daily basis. The prizes of Nagaland Lotteries range from Rs. 26 Lakhs To Rs. 120. Read to know more

Reported by: Kashyap Vora
Nagaland Lottery
Image:self
  • 3 min read
The Nagaland State government runs the lotteries of the State. There are various types of lotteries with the winning amount of Rs 26 lakhs to Rs 120. Private Lotteries are completely banned in Nagaland. It is only The Nagaland State Government who has this authority of running lotteries in Nagaland. The Lottery results are updated on a daily basis on the official website- www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Lotteries are drawn by the Nagaland government on a daily basis. 'Dear Hawk, Dear Eagle, Dear Flamingo, Dear Ostrich, Dear Vulture, Dear Parrot, Dear Falcon, etc.' are some of the lottery names in Nagaland. These lotteries are safe and authorised by the Nagaland government. The timings for the result announcement of these lotteries are 11:55 am in the morning, 4:00 pm in the afternoon, and at 8:00 pm in the evening. 

Lottery Prizes

The Lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6. This lottery has six prizes in total starting from Rs. 26.03 lakh as the first prize, Rs. 9,000 as the second prize, Rs. 500 as the third prize, Rs. 250 as the fourth prize, INR.120 as the fifth prize and a consolation prize of Rs.1,000. One cannot claim a lottery that is disfigured according to the Nagaland law. If one attempts to do so, they can be sued.

The participants need to cross-check their lottery numbers with the results published on the Nagaland Government's website to check if they have won the lottery. To claim the prizes, one needs to fill the form available on the website carefully. One needs to provide their details such as their name, prize-winning ticket number, passport size photograph, bank details along with other necessary documents. The participants will be awarded their respective prizes by the director of the lottery department but only after they complete the necessary formalities.

The Nagaland lottery weekly games are stated below-

  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is conducted on Monday evening and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26 Lakh.
  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is conducted on Tuesday evening and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26.01 Lakh.
  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Eagle” –  It is conducted on Wednesday evening and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26.02 Lakh.
  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is conducted on Thursday evening and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26.03 Lakh.
  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is conducted on Friday evening and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26.04 Lakh.
  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is conducted on Saturday evening and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26.05 Lakh.
  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is conducted on Sunday evening and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is Rs. 26.06 Lakh.

 

Published September 6th, 2019 at 10:22 IST

Whatsapp logo