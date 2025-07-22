Nagpur Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email, Police Launch Probe Amid Public Panic

Nagpur: An early morning email warning of a bomb inside a cigarette packet at Nagpur airport on Tuesday led to an extensive search operation by security agencies. The threat, received around 7:30 am, claimed the explosive could go off at any moment, prompting swift action from authorities.

Security Agencies Conduct Thorough Checks

Airport officials alerted the Sonegaon Police Station immediately, following which teams from the police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and fire brigade arrived at the airport and began a comprehensive search. So far, nothing suspicious has been found, and the search is continuing as the investigation progresses.

This is not the first such incident at Nagpur airport. Similar email threats were received on June 25 and 26, and another email about a bomb in the toilet came in shortly after midnight on July 26. The Airports Authority of India had also received a threatening email the day before, but no suspicious items were found during checks.

In a related incident, an IndiGo flight from Kochi to Delhi was diverted to Nagpur on Tuesday after authorities received a bomb threat mentioning the flight number. The flight, IndiGo 6E 2706, which was scheduled to depart at 9:20 am, landed safely in Nagpur, where police and fire services were deployed. The aircraft landed about twenty minutes before the threat was reported, and no suspicious object was found.