Nagpur: Ex-Cop Kills Woman After Argument Over Future Plans, Buries Body

Nagpur: A dismissed policeman allegedly killed a married woman, with whom he was in a relationship, after a heated argument and then buried the body behind an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, officials said.

The accused, Naresh alias Narendra Pandurang Dahule (40), has been arrested in neighbouring Chandrapur district and charged with murder and destruction of evidence, they said.

The accused once worked in the police force, but was dismissed from service, police said on Tuesday without providing more details.

The victim, also aged 40 and a resident of Chimur in Chandrapur district, was married and had a son.

Dahule and the woman, who were classmates during their school years, rekindled their relationship through Facebook in August, the police said.

They soon got into a romantic relationship and decided to elope. However, on November 26, while attempting to carry out their plan, the couple had a heated argument over their future together.

In a fit of rage, Dahule allegedly strangled his lover to death, the police said.

To conceal his crime, the man drove around for hours in a stolen car with the body before disposing it of in a septic tank behind an under-construction building in Vela Hari area under Beltarodi police station limits, they said.

The Chandrapur police, investigating the theft of the car used by Dahule, arrested him.