Nagpur Horror: Woman Alleges Rape, Extortion, Religious Conversion, And Forced Nikah By Real Estate Agent; 2 Arrested

A shocking case involving allegations of rape, blackmail, extortion and forced religious conversion has come to light in Nagpur. A 24-year-old married woman has accused a former school acquaintance and his associates of drugging her, recording compromising videos, repeatedly sexually assaulting her, and coercing her into undergoing a Nikah ceremony and religious conversion.

The prime accused, identified as Ayyaz Taj Madare, who is involved in the real estate business, allegedly spiked the victim's drink with a sedative, recorded compromising photographs and videos, and extorted Rs 4 lakh from her. The Sonegaon Police have arrested Madare and his associate, Amin Shaikh. A third accused, identified as ‘Hazrat Maulana’, is currently absconding.

Video Sent for Forensic Examination

A video which has surfaced shows the accused holding the woman's hands while allegedly chanting religious phrases during what the complainant described as a conversion and hypnosis process. Police have seized the video and sent it for forensic analysis.

The case came to light after the woman approached the Sonegaon Police Station and lodged a detailed complaint. Investigators are currently examining the video and other electronic evidence as part of the probe.

Advertisement

Drugged and Blackmailed

According to the FIR, Madare re-established contact with the complainant, whose husband serves in the security forces and is posted outside the city, under the pretext of purchasing property for a friend. The woman herself is engaged in the real estate business.

The victim stated that on February 8, 2025, during a meeting at a hotel, Madare allegedly mixed a sedative into her drink, causing her to lose consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she discovered that compromising photographs and videos of her had allegedly been recorded.

Advertisement

The accused then allegedly threatened to send the material to her husband and circulate it on social media. Fearing the consequences, the woman claims she was coerced into paying a total of Rs 4 lakh to the accused over a period of time.

Allegations of Forced Conversion

In another incident mentioned in the complaint, the woman alleged that on May 31, Madare and his accomplice forcibly took her to Kalmeshwar. There, a third accused, identified as Hazrat Maulana from Tamia village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, allegedly conducted religious rituals and pressured her to convert to Islam by making her repeatedly say ‘Qubool Hai’ (I accept).

According to the complaint, the Maulana subsequently declared that she had converted to Islam and that her Nikah with Madare had been solemnized. The woman further alleged that she was forced to consume meat during the process.

Repeated Sexual Assault

The victim has also alleged that following the ceremony, she was taken to a hotel where Madare sexually assaulted her again. She further claimed that the accused continued to visit her residence and repeatedly subjected her to sexual assault.

Initially, the woman did not disclose the incidents due to fear and intimidation. However, she later informed her husband, following which a complaint was lodged and a case was registered at the Sonegaon Police Station.