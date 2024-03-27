Updated May 22nd, 2022 at 06:37 IST
Nagpur: Man duped of Rs 2 lakh over Emirati dirham deal
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Nagpur, May 21 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was duped of Rs 2 lakh allegedly by two persons who promised him Emirati dirhams at cheaper rates, a police official said in Nagpur on Saturday.
The man was approached by the accused at the airport here on Friday, he said.
"They took Rs 2 lakh from him and then left after giving him a bag that contained paper bundles. A case has been registered," the Juni Kamptee police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM
Published May 22nd, 2022 at 06:37 IST
