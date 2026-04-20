Nagpur NGO Owner Arrested For Forced Conversion, Molestation Days After TCS Row; ATS Joins Probe

New Delhi: Hardly had the nation processed the shocking allegations of sexual harassment and forced conversions at a Nashik-based BPO linked to TCS, when a parallel scandal erupted in Nagpur. Authorities have arrested Riyaz Kazi, the head of an NGO, following employee complaints involving molestation and coercive religious practices within the workplace. With the ATS now involved, this second high-profile case has heightened concerns over organized conversion rackets across Maharashtra.

Operating under the guise of his organizations, Fikar Foundation and Padhe Hum, Padhaye Hum, Kazi allegedly used the NGOs as a cover to coerce women into converting, mandating Islamic attire and enforcing strict adherence to specific religious rituals.

Authorities state that the accused is also charged with coercion, following incriminating testimony from women employed at the NGO. Based on these victim statements, the Mankapur Police proceeded with the arrest.

Mankapur Police Station Inspector Harish Kalsekar confirmed that Kazi is in custody and the investigation remains active. As detectives work to determine the total number of women allegedly coerced into converting, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has officially joined the probe due to the gravity of the accusations.

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Investigators are currently scrutinizing the NGOs' financial records and working to identify the full scale of women subjected to religious pressure and misconduct. This probe follows the national outcry over the TCS conversion scandal, where a coordinated group reportedly targeted female employees between the ages of 18 and 25.

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