Published 14:51 IST, October 7th 2024
Nagpur Railway Station Murder: Man Bludgeons Two Persons to Death, Injures 2
The man allegedly bludgeoned the two with a concrete sleeper (a 50 kg slab used on railway tracks) while they were asleep on Nagpur Railway Station's platform.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The man allegedly bludgeoned the victims with a concrete sleeper (a 50 kg slab used on railway tracks) while they were asleep on Nagpur Railway Station's platform. | Image: Unsplash / Representative
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:51 IST, October 7th 2024