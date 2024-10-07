sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Nagpur Railway Station Murder: Man Bludgeons Two Persons to Death, Injures 2

Published 14:51 IST, October 7th 2024

Nagpur Railway Station Murder: Man Bludgeons Two Persons to Death, Injures 2

The man allegedly bludgeoned the two with a concrete sleeper (a 50 kg slab used on railway tracks) while they were asleep on Nagpur Railway Station's platform.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The man allegedly bludgeoned the victims with a concrete sleeper (a 50 kg slab used on railway tracks) while they were asleep on Nagpur Railway Station's platform.
The man allegedly bludgeoned the victims with a concrete sleeper (a 50 kg slab used on railway tracks) while they were asleep on Nagpur Railway Station's platform. | Image: Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:51 IST, October 7th 2024