Nagpur Shocker: Dispute Over Potatoes Turns Violent, Elderly Woman Attacked

Nagpur: A 38-year-old farm labourer allegedly attacked and seriously injured an elderly woman for accusing him of stealing potatoes from her house in Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

The accused, Jairam Pundalik Totade (38), has been arrested and booked for attempt to murder.

According to the police, Totade, a resident of Khari Nagoba village, assaulted the woman, Indubai Madhukar Raut (72), on Saturday afternoon.

Totade, a farm labourer, became enraged when he learned Raut had accused him of potato theft. He confronted the elderly woman at her home, and after a heated argument, started beating her up with a stick, leaving her seriously injured, they said.

Villagers rushed her to hospital at Kuhi, where she is undergoing treatment.