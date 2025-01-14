Nagpur Shocker: Stressed Over Exams, Class 12 Student Jumps Off Hostel Roof, Dies

Nagpur: A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the roof of his hostel in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday.

According to the official, the incident took place in the Wanadongri area under the MIDC police station in the morning.

Ryan Mohammad Riyaz Khan, a Class 12 student, jumped from the roof of the four-storey hostel around 11 am.

The official said the security guard heard the fall and found the boy lying in a pool of blood. The teen was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Ryan was a native of Chandrapur district. His father is a businessman based in South Africa.

According to police, the boy was stressed about the Class 12 board examination and had told his mother he would not sit for it.

The official informed that the case of accidental death has been registered and the probe is on.