Published 01:38 IST, November 23rd 2024
Nagpur South West Election Result LIVE: Fadnavis Eyes 6th Consecutive Term | Counting to Begin at 8
Nagpur South West Election Result Live: Republic World brings you the latest trends from Nagpur South West where the counting of votes will be held.
Nagpur South West Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Nagpur South West seat of Maharashtra will begin at 8 AM on Saturday. At present, the seat is represented by Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. In 2019, Fadnavis won the Nagpur South-west constituency in Maharashtra defeating Dr Ashish Deshmukh of Congress. While Fadnavis had secured 109237 votes, Deshmukh could bag 59893 votes in his favour.
Similarly, in 2014, Fadnavis had clinched the constituency with 113,918 votes, easily defeating Congress' Prafulla Vinod Gudadhe (Patil), who secured 54,976 votes. Overall, Nagpur South West has been a BJP stronghold, with Fadnavis consistently winning by large margins in the last three elections.
Nagpur South West Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates
08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins
06:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security.
Nagpur South West: Key Candidates
