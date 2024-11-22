sb.scorecardresearch
  • Nagpur South West Election Result LIVE: Fadnavis Eyes 6th Consecutive Term | Counting to Begin at 8

Published 01:38 IST, November 23rd 2024

Nagpur South West Election Result LIVE: Fadnavis Eyes 6th Consecutive Term | Counting to Begin at 8

Nagpur South West Election Result Live: Republic World brings you the latest trends from Nagpur South West where the counting of votes will be held.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagpur South West Election Result 2024
Nagpur South West Election Result 2024 | Image: Republic Media Network
Nagpur South West Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Nagpur South West seat of Maharashtra will begin at 8 AM on Saturday. At present, the seat is represented by Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. In 2019, Fadnavis won the Nagpur South-west constituency in Maharashtra defeating Dr Ashish Deshmukh of Congress. While Fadnavis had secured 109237 votes, Deshmukh could bag 59893 votes in his favour.  

Similarly, in 2014, Fadnavis had clinched the constituency with 113,918 votes, easily defeating Congress' Prafulla Vinod Gudadhe (Patil), who secured 54,976 votes. Overall, Nagpur South West has been a BJP stronghold, with Fadnavis consistently winning by large margins in the last three elections.

Nagpur South West Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates 

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins

06:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security. 

Nagpur South West: Key Candidates

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's current Deputy CM and two-time former Chief Minister, is aiming for a sixth term in his home constituency. Speculation about his potential return to the Chief Minister's office if the ruling Mahayuti alliance wins is growing. His arch-rival, Congress's Praful Gudadhe, is leveraging anti-incumbency, Fadnavis’ alleged inaccessibility, and voters' frustration over issues like unemployment, price hikes, and civic concerns. 

Candidate

Party

Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party

Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe

Indian National Congress

Usha Marotrao Dhok

Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party

Surendra Shravan Dongre

Bahujan Samaj Party

Adv. Pankaj Manikrao Shambharkar

Bhim Sena

Other contenders include Vinay Bhange of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Surendra Dongre of the Bahujan Samaj Party, though the fight is expected to be mainly between BJP and Congress.    

01:38 IST, November 23rd 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde