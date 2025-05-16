Woman Goes Missing from LoC Village After Leaving Son in Hotel, Police Probe Spy Link

Jammu: A woman from Nagpur has gone missing under mysterious circumstances from a remote village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil district of Ladakh. She had been travelling with her 15-year-old son when she suddenly disappeared. The incident happened on May 14, just four days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following a short military engagement that ended on May 10.

According to multiple media reports, the woman had checked into a hotel in Kargil on May 9 along with her 15-year-old son disappeared suddenly. On the morning of May 14, she reportedly stepped out of the hotel alone and did not return. The hotel staff waited through the day, but when she failed to return by night, they informed the local police.

The 38-year-old woman had reached Hunderban — a remote village known to be the last settlement near the LoC — just days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following a brief but tense military standoff.

Speaking to reporters, Kargil Additional SP Nitin Yadav said, “We have formed a special search team and are exploring all possible angles. The boy has told us they had been visiting several areas near the border in the last few days, even before reaching Ladakh.”

As per media reports, due to the proximity to the LoC, authorities are not ruling out sensitive angles, including whether the woman may have crossed over accidentally or got involved in something more serious.

No trace of the woman has been found even two days after she went missing. Police have contacted her family in Nagpur and are trying to gather more background details.