Kolkata: Historic 123-Year-Old Nahoum’s Bakery Temporarily Shuts Amid LPG Shortage

Kolkata: In a significant reflection of global geopolitical tensions, Kolkata’s iconic Jewish bakery, Nahoum and Sons, has been forced to shut down temporarily.

The 123-year-old establishment, a foundation of the city’s culinary identity, located in the historic New Market, announced a temporary closure effective Wednesday, March 18, 2026, due to an acute shortage of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The "West Asia Effect" on the New Market

The closure is a direct fallout of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has severely strained energy supply chains.

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime artery for global oil and gas shipments, have led to a significant crunch in LPG imports to India.

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While the government has prioritised domestic and hospital supplies, commercial users such as bakeries and restaurants have been left struggling with 50% cuts in their daily requirements.

A notice pasted on the bakery's famous mahogany-and-glass storefront reads: “The shop will remain closed from 18th March to 22nd March 2026, due to unavoidable circumstances.”

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The sight of Nahoum’s shutters down is shocking. Established in 1902 by Baghdadi Jew Nahoum Israel Mordecai, the bakery has survived world wars, the Partition of India, and various economic shifts.

Aside from the mandatory COVID-19 lockdowns and a brief one-day closure following the death of its last owner, David Nahoum, in 2013, the bakery has rarely halted operations.

Broader Impact on Kolkata’s Eateries

Several prominent restaurants in the city have reportedly begun trimming their menus or switching to alternative cooking methods such as wood-fired ovens.

However, for a heritage bakery known for its delicate plum cakes, lemon tarts, and brownies, such transitions are technically difficult and risk compromising the traditional flavours that have remained unchanged for over a century.