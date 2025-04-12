Nainar Nagendran Elected As BJP's New Tamil Nadu Chief As NDA Vows To Uproot DMK From Power

Chennai: BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran was elected as Tamil Nadu BJP unit new chief on Saturday in a grand ceremony attended by outgoing state president K Annamalai. Speaking at the event, Annamalai said that they know their goal and path adding they will uproot DMK from Tamil Nadu with the strongest NDA alliance in the upcoming elections 2026.

BJP elected its new chief for Tamil Nadu unit a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed their alliance with AIADMK for next year's Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking after the party got its new state chief, Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy said, “... Nainar Nagendran is a versatile man. He is rich in political culture... We are very happy. The cadres are very happy. All are in a jubilant mood. And this is the road to the 2026 elections. Under his presidency, we hope the BJP will achieve its heights... We are going to March 2026 with very big confidence, with Annamalai on one side and Nainar Nagendran leading us... The DMK has failed miserably in its governance... We will see to it that the DMK is sent home in 2026...”

In a press conference, Amit Shah lashed out at MK Stalin-led DMK that it was trying to divert peoples' attention from real issues by raking delimitation, NEET , three language policy among others.

On the meeting regarding delimitation, BJP Tamil Nadu National co in-charge, Sudhakar Reddy said, "We will move ahead and expose the anti-people policies of the DMK government which have cheated the people... They failed to fulfil their promises and that is why they are bringing up emotional issues. The people of Tamil Nadu are well aware of that. In the coming days, we will focus on strengthening our polling booths and exposing their anti-people policies collectively. We will move forward with AIADMK and other alliance parties... K Ponmudy has apologised because this is an election year. This is a drama..."

Amit Shah said that the DMK should first answer the people of the state on the scams that were committed during its government including Rs 39,000 crore, cash scam, money laundering scam, MNREGA to name a few.