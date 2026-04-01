Nalanda Shocker: Married Woman Molested in Public, Gang Rape Attempt Video Surfaces on Social Media

Noorsarai, Nalanda: In a deeply disturbing case, a 25-year-old married woman was allegedly assaulted, groped, and paraded half-naked on a village road by a group of men in Ajaypur village under the Noorsarai police station area. The horrific incident occurred on the evening of March 26, but it gained widespread attention only after a video of the assault began circulating rapidly on social media platforms.

According to the victim's complaint to the police, she was returning home after buying groceries when three men allegedly stopped her, dragged her along the street, tore at her clothes, and molested her in full public view. She has alleged that the accused attempted to rape her while hurling abuses and filming the act on their mobile phones. The woman reportedly pleaded for mercy as the men groped her and paraded her in a semi-nude state. Onlookers eventually intervened, forcing the assailants to flee and allowing her to escape further harm.

The video, which shows the woman being restrained and dragged while in distress, quickly went viral, sparking outrage across the state and beyond. Social media users shared the clip widely, with many condemning the brazen nature of the crime and questioning the state of law and order in the region, which is the home district of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Police have reportedly confirmed that two men, identified as Ashok Yadav and Matlu Mahto, both residents of Ajaypur village, have been arrested in connection with the case. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining individuals visible in the viral video. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to molestation, attempt to rape, and criminal intimidation.

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Local residents described the incident as shocking, with some reports suggesting it stemmed from suspicions related to a personal matter, though police have not officially confirmed any motive. The victim, a mother of two whose husband reportedly works outside the state, is said to be traumatized and receiving medical attention.

The case has triggered sharp political reactions. Opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, have slammed the Bihar government, drawing parallels to past high-profile incidents of violence against women and accusing the administration of failing to ensure safety. They have demanded swift justice and stricter action against all perpetrators. The ruling alliance, meanwhile, has maintained that the arrests demonstrate prompt police response, though questions persist about preventive measures and the circulation of the obscene video.

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