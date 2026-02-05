Bengaluru: Namma Metro Fare Hike From February 9: BMRCL Announces Annual Revision, Check New Metro Ticket Prices

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officially announced on Thursday that a 5% fare hike will be implemented across its entire 96.10-km network, effective from Monday, February 9, 2026.

Commuters using the Namma Metro will see a slight increase in their travel expenses starting next week.

The revision follows the recommendations of the First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which mandated an annual "automatic" adjustment to account for rising operational and maintenance costs.

According to the BMRCL, this formula-based approach aims to ensure financial sustainability while avoiding the massive, sudden price jumps seen in previous years.

New Fare Breakdown

The hike will result in a marginal increase ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 5, depending on the distance travelled. BMRCL has divided the network into several fare zones:

Distance Slab Old Fare New Fare (from Feb 9) 0 – 2 km Rs 10 Rs 11 2 – 4 km Rs 20 Rs 21 10 – 15 km Rs 60 Rs 63 20 – 25 km Rs 80 Rs 84 Above 25 km Rs 90 Rs 95

Retention of Discounts

Despite the increase, BMRCL confirmed that all existing incentives for digital and smart card users will remain intact. These include:

5% discount for Smart Card and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) users during peak hours.

10% discount during non-peak hours.

10% discount on Sundays and three designated national holidays.

The 5% hike will also apply to group tickets and Tourist Cards. For instance, a one-day tourist smart card will now cost Rs 313 (up from Rs 300), while the mobile QR version will cost Rs 263.

Why the Hike?

BMRCL officials stated that while audited data showed a 10.20% for the 2024-25 fiscal year, the fare revision was at 5% as per FFC stipulations.

The corporation currently manages a significant debt of over Rs 13,000 crore and faces substantial loan repayments through 2030.