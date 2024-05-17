Advertisement

Bengaluru: In its bid to ease the congestion, Namma Metro is soon going to introduce additional trains.

Namma Metro's expansion has brought a major surge in passengers. Many passengers are experiencing overcrowding and long wait times.

To address this issue, BMRCL is all set to introduce extra trains on the Purple and Green lines in the coming days. This aims to enhance passenger experience and decrase wait times during peak periods.

BMRCL will be introducing 16 new interchange stations. These additions, important to Phases 2 and 3 of the Namma Metro project, are designed to create smooth connectivity across various metro lines, with the aim of stimulating greater use of public transport.

At present, Bengaluru's only interchange station is the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station at Majestic, which links the Purple and Green lines and serves approximately 50,000 daily commuters. The introduction of new interchange stations at strategic locations is likley to distribute passenger flow more evenly and facilitate easier transfers between lines.

The new interchange stations will connect the Purple, Green, Yellow, Pink, and Blue lines, significantly enhancing the metro network's accessibility. Important locations for these new stations include Jayadeva Junction, MG Road, KR Puram, Hosahalli, Mysuru Road, Peenya, RV Road, JP Nagar 4th Stage, Dairy Circle, Nagavara, Kempapura, Hebbal, Agara, Central Silk Board, and Sumanahalli Cross.

