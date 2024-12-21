Namma Metro To Be Extended To Three New Towns In Good News For Commuters

Bengaluru: In a good news for Namma Metro commuters, the Karnataka government is planning to extend its services to three new towns in Bengaluru. The Namma Metro in Bengaluru has been planned in three phases. The Phase 1 and Phase 2 are already operational while a proposed Phase 3A is expected to be completed by 2030. The three new towns to which the Namma Metro may be extended will be part of Phase 3.

What are the 3 phases of Namma Metro?

Phase 1

The phase 1 of the Namma Metro has two lines – Green and Purple.

The Green Line is operational from Nagasandra to Silk Institute while the Purple Line runs between Biyappanhalli to Mysore Road.

Phase 2

In Phase 2 of Namma Metro, a section between KR Puram to Whitefield and Kengeri to Challaghatta were added to already existing Purple Line.

Phase 3A

Phase 3 of the Namma Metro is expected to get operational from 2030. It will connect Hebbal in the north to Sarjapur in the southeast. The line will have 28 stations, including 17 elevated and 11 underground.

What are the three new towns where Namma Metro is expected to be expanded?

The three new towns where Namma Metro is expected to be expanded are:

Hoskote in East

Nelamangala in West

Bidadi in Southwest

DK Shivakumar informs assembly about Govt's plans to expand Namma Metro

The plans of expansion of Namma Metro was first shared by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who informed the Assembly that the government is looking to expand reach of Namma Metro (Bengaluru Metro) to three new towns including Hoskote in East, Nelamangala in West and Bidadi in Southwest.

Shivakumar made the statement as he was replying to Sharath Bache Gowda in the Karnataka Assembly who highlighted the issue of traffic congestion on the Old Madras Road from KR Puram to Hoskote.

“I am aware of the traffic woes. I am planning for it and getting a detailed survey done. Out government and Namma Metro will sympathetically consider the MLA's plea," the Dy CM said.

Shivakumar said, "We are seeking a report on extending Metro Rail up to Hoskote, Nelamangala and Bidadi." He also told the Assembly that everyday 10,000 people travel by train from Kolar to work in Bengaluru.

Centre approves Phase 3 of Namma Metro

Earlier in August this year, the Centre approved proposal for the much-anticipated Phase 3 of Namma Metro. The approval marks a significant milestone in Bengaluru's efforts to expand its metro network.

The newly approved Metro Phase 3 will extend from the Vega City Junction in JP Nagar to Kadabagere on Magadi Road, covering a distance of 44.65 km.

Notably, a significant portion of this line will pass through the Bengaluru South, providing an efficient and economical Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) for a large commuter base including employees, students and the general public.

The project, planned at an estimated cost of Rs. 16,333 crores, is expected to greatly alleviate traffic congestion and provide a sustainable transportation alternative in one of the city's most populated areas.

"The approval of Namma Metro Phase 3 is a testament to the speed and efficiency with which the Modi government operates," Surya said.

Throughout the approval process, Surya has been actively involved, holding over six meetings with the Ministry of Urban Affairs and their officials. MP Surya met with the newly inducted Minister of Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar last month to expedite its approval. The project got the approval of the Union Finance Ministry last week.

"Bengaluru's Mobility has got a big boost with PM Narendra Modi -led Cabinet approving 2 corridors of Namma Metro's Phase-3. Corridor-1 from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura with 21 stations & Corridor-2 from Hosahalli to Kadabagere with 9 stations have been approved," Surya said in a tweet on X.