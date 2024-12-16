Namma Metro Viral Video: Bengaluru Man Begs Inside Train, Probe Underway

A recent viral video showed a man begging inside a Bengaluru Metro train, which sparked widespread discussion and prompted swift action from the authorities. | Image: X

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city has been making headlines on social media recently, but often for troubling reasons, either it is traffic congestion and waterlogging, or disputes with auto-rickshaw drivers, water shortages, and rising suicide cases, the city has found itself in the spotlight for a host of challenges.

A recent viral video showed a man begging inside a Bengaluru Metro train, which sparked widespread discussion and prompted swift action from the authorities.

The viral video features a differently-abled man, wearing a skull cap, moving through the train, seeking alms from passengers.

According to sources in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident likely occurred on Saturday and though investigations are ongoing to determine the exact date and time.

“We are working to trace where the man boarded the train. It is unclear if he was already wearing the skull cap when he entered the station,” an official told news agency PTI.

Preliminary findings suggest the man boarded a Purple Line metro at Challaghatta station and alighted at Kengeri.

