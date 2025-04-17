Narayana Murthy’s Family Rakes in Crores From Infosys Dividend—Find Out How Much They Earned

New Delhi: Narayana Murthy’s 17-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, is set to receive a huge ₹3.3 crore from Infosys' latest dividend. This comes after the tech giant announced a ₹22 final dividend on April 16, along with its financial results for the March quarter.

Ekagrah, born to Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan, owns 15,00,000 shares in Infosys, which amounts to a 0.04% stake in the company. These shares were gifted to him by his grandfather, Narayana Murthy, when he was just four months old.

Thanks to this, the toddler will earn ₹3.3 crore from the dividend payout. Ekagrah, at such a young age, is already one of India’s youngest billionaires, with his shares valued at ₹240 crore as of March 2024.

But the good news doesn't stop there. Narayana Murthy's daughter, Akshata Murthy, who owns 3.89 lakh shares (1.04% of Infosys), is set to receive ₹85.7 crore from the dividend. Akshata, married to British entrepreneur Rishi Sunak, has long been involved in both the family business and various other ventures.

Narayana Murthy himself will receive ₹33.3 crore from the dividend, while his wife Sudha Murthy will benefit with ₹76 crore.

Infosys has set May 30 as the record date to determine which shareholders will be eligible for the dividend. The payment will be made on June 30.

Infosys' Mixed Results for Q4

While the Murthy family enjoys these generous dividends, Infosys has posted mixed results for the March 2025 quarter. The company reported a 12% drop in consolidated profit after tax, with earnings falling from ₹7,969 crore in Q4 FY24 to ₹7,033 crore in Q4 FY25. However, the company’s revenue rose by 8% year-on-year, reaching ₹40,925 crore, up from ₹37,923 crore the previous year.