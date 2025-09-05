PM Modi To Visit Flood-Affected States, Assess Relief Efforts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit multiple rain-affected states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, in the wake of deadly flash floods and landslides. During his visit, the Prime Minister will assess the situation and review ongoing relief and rescue operations in these states.

The relentless monsoon rains have claimed over 500 lives in the past few weeks, with numerous highways blocked, rivers flowing above danger marks, crops flattened, and thousands stranded. The region is facing one of its worst weather disasters in decades, with the affected states struggling to cope with the scale of destruction. In Punjab alone, at least 29 deaths have been reported, with floods hitting over 1000 villages across around 10 districts, impacting over 2.5 lakh people.

Earlier, PM Modi had spoken to Andhra and Telangana Chief Ministers, assuring them of all help to flood-affected southern states. He had also called Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to check on the flood situation, promising all possible help.