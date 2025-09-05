Updated 5 September 2025 at 22:56 IST
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Affected States, Assess Relief Efforts
PM Narendra Modi to visit flood-affected states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, to assess the situation and review relief efforts.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit multiple rain-affected states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, in the wake of deadly flash floods and landslides. During his visit, the Prime Minister will assess the situation and review ongoing relief and rescue operations in these states.
The relentless monsoon rains have claimed over 500 lives in the past few weeks, with numerous highways blocked, rivers flowing above danger marks, crops flattened, and thousands stranded. The region is facing one of its worst weather disasters in decades, with the affected states struggling to cope with the scale of destruction. In Punjab alone, at least 29 deaths have been reported, with floods hitting over 1000 villages across around 10 districts, impacting over 2.5 lakh people.
Earlier, PM Modi had spoken to Andhra and Telangana Chief Ministers, assuring them of all help to flood-affected southern states. He had also called Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to check on the flood situation, promising all possible help.
In the meantime, the government has been monitoring the situation and making efforts to provide relief to the affected areas, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed to assist in rescue operations. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir had briefed PM Modi on the situation and also thanked him for deploying NDRF teams. The Centre has assured full support to the affected states, with the Prime Minister's visit expected to provide further impetus to relief efforts.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 5 September 2025 at 22:56 IST