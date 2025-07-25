'Narendra Modi Zindabad' Echoes in Maldives as PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome

Malé: Chants of "Narendra Modi Zindabad" echoed through the streets of Malé on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived to inaugurate Dhoshimeyna Building, the newly-built Maldivian Ministry of Defence building in Malé.

This marks Prime Minister Modi’s third visit to the Maldives since assuming office and is the first by a foreign leader since President Mohamed Muizzu took charge. At the invitation of President Muizzu, PM Modi will also attend the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day celebrations on July 26 as the Guest of Honour.

During high-level talks, PM Modi emphasised the importance of the India–Maldives partnership in maintaining peace, security, and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean region. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, infrastructure, and defence.

One of the most significant developments was the formal launch of negotiations for an India–Maldives Free Trade Agreement (IMFTA), aiming to open new avenues for economic collaboration.

Key Highlights of PM Modi’s Visit to the Maldives:

₹4,850 Crore Line of Credit: India committed a fresh Line of Credit to assist Maldives in its development efforts, particularly in infrastructure and public services.

Debt Restructuring: India agreed to ease the Maldives' annual repayment obligations on existing Government of India-funded LoCs.

Launch of IMFTA Talks: Both sides agreed to initiate discussions on the proposed Free Trade Agreement to enhance bilateral trade.

Housing and Infrastructure: PM Modi handed over 3,300 social housing units in Hulhumalé under India’s Buyer’s Credit programme and inaugurated the Roads and Drainage System Project in Addu City.

Community Development Projects: Six High-Impact Community Development Projects were launched to support grassroots initiatives.

Support for Public Services: India delivered 72 vehicles and essential equipment for use in health, education, and administrative sectors.

Commemorative Stamp: A joint stamp was unveiled to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and the Maldives.