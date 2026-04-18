‘Nari Shakti’ Had to Bear Brunt of Selfish Politics by Cong, DMK, TMC, SP': PM Modi on Women’s Quota Blocked in Parliament

New Delhi: In a direct address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep regret over the failure to pass key amendments to the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, acknowledging that women's progress in the country has stalled despite concerted efforts by the government.

"Today I'm here to discuss an important issue, especially for the women of this country. Every citizen of this country is witnessing how women's progress has stalled... Despite our best efforts, we haven't succeeded. Amendments could not be made in the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam. And I apologise to all the mothers and in the nation for this," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister squarely blamed opposition parties for prioritising political gains over national welfare, stating that this selfish approach had forced the women of India to bear the consequences.

“Nation’s welfare is our priority, but when political benefit becomes the priority for some people, even bigger than the nation’s welfare, the women of the country have to bear the burden for this. The same happened this time as well,” he remarked.

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Highlighting the impact on women's empowerment, Modi added: “The country’s ‘Nari Shakti’ had to bear the burden of the selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party.”

The prime minister further said, “This amendment Bill was an opportunity for all parties and states. Had the Bill been passed, seats in Tamil Nadu, Bengal, UP, Keralam and every state would have increased. But due to their selfish politics, these parties betrayed the people of their own states. DMK had the opportunity to make even more Tamils, MPs and MLAs. It could have further strengthened the voice of Tamil Nadu. But it lost that opportunity. TMC too had the opportunity to push forward the people of Bengal. But TMC too lost the opportunity. SP too had the opportunity to lighten its anti-women image. But SP missed it. SP has already forgotten Lohia ji. By opposing Nari Shakti Vandan amendment, SP crushed all the dreams of Lohia ji. SP is anti-women's reservation. Women of UP and the entire nation will never forget this.”

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