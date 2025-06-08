'Narrow Escape' Biker Miraculously Survives High-Speed Collision With Car In UP's Amroha

Updated 8 June 2025 at 20:40 IST
Amroha: A biker in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha survived miraculously after being hit by a speeding car coming from the opposite direction. The entire incident that happened on Azad Marg was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.
According to locals, the biker was coming at a moderate speed when a Swift car coming from the opposite direction hit him leading to a violent collision. The impact sent the biker flying several meters, but despite the severity of the crash, he managed to escape with minor injuries.
Amroha Bike Car Accident Video
The accident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera, showing the reckless maneuver by the biker as well as the car driver but had a narrow escape.
As the biker recovers from this traumatic experience, the video footage of the incident shows the dangers posed by speeding and negligent driving and the need for safety gear while riding.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 8 June 2025 at 20:35 IST