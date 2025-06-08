'Narrow Escape' Biker Miraculously Survives High-Speed Collision With Car In UP's Amroha

Amroha: A biker in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha survived miraculously after being hit by a speeding car coming from the opposite direction. The entire incident that happened on Azad Marg was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Biker Survives Collision with Speeding Car in UP’s Amroha

According to locals, the biker was coming at a moderate speed when a Swift car coming from the opposite direction hit him leading to a violent collision. The impact sent the biker flying several meters, but despite the severity of the crash, he managed to escape with minor injuries.

Amroha Bike Car Accident Video

The accident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera, showing the reckless maneuver by the biker as well as the car driver but had a narrow escape.