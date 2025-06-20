Narrow Escape For Air India Passengers At Hyderabad Airport As Pilot Aborts Takeoff On Runway Due To Technical Fault

Hyderabad: A major incident was averted at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad when a technical fault was detected in an Air India plane preparing for takeoff on the Runway. According to reports, the pilot's swift action in stopping the plane on the runway before takeoff has reportedly averted a big tragedy, saving the lives of several passengers.

Sources claimed that the Air India plane, which was scheduled to fly from Hyderabad to Mumbai, was taxiing down the runway when the pilot detected a technical fault. Soon after detecting the fault, the pilot applied the brakes, bringing the plane to a safe stop on the runway. The incident occurred just as the plane was about to take off.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the technical fault and to identify measures that can be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.