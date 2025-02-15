Narrow Escape from Death: Car Overturns on Delhi Road While Saving A Passerby, Students Suffer Minor Injuries

New Delhi: A car overturned on Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi's southwest on Friday, leaving four students with minor injuries after a dramatic collision.

The incident occurred when the students, identified as Piyush, Perveet, Himanshu, and Krishna all residents of Vasant Kunj were traveling from Munirka to Masoodpur. According to police reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a passerby.

The car veered off course, collided with a divider, and flipped over. Quick-thinking passersby rushed to the scene and pulled the students from the wreckage, ensuring their safety.

The group was promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where they received first aid. Thankfully, all four students were discharged shortly afterward with only minor injuries.