'Nation Lost A Great Guardian': Muhammad Yunus' Condolence Message On Khaleda Zia's Death

Dhaka: Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, on Tuesday expressed his profound grief over the death of former Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, describing her as a "great guardian" of the nation and a towering figure in Bangladesh's democratic history.

In a condolence message posted on X, Yunus said he was "deeply saddened and grief-stricken" by the passing of the three-time former Prime Minister, noting that her death marked an irreparable loss for the country.

"Begum Khaleda Zia was not merely the leader of a political party; she represented an important chapter in the history of Bangladesh," the message read, adding that her long political struggle and the deep public sentiment associated with her leadership would be remembered with respect.

Begum Khaleda Zia died in the early morning today while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at the age of 80.

Accoring to a BNP statement on Facebook, Zia died at around 6 am (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer.

"Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6:00 am, just after Fajr prayer," the BNP statement read.

"We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul," it added.

Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. The former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time, and earlier this month, she was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments. This morning a large crowd gathered outside the hospital even as Begum Zia's son Tarique Rahman arrived to pay his respects to his later mother.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Yunus recalled that earlier this month, the interim government had declared Khaleda Zia a Very, Very Important Person (VVIP) of the State in recognition of her contributions, political legacy, and role in the democratic movement.

Highlighting her role in restoring democracy and fostering a multi-party political culture, the Chief Adviser said Khaleda Zia's uncompromising leadership repeatedly inspired the nation to overcome undemocratic conditions and reclaim civil liberties.

He noted that Khaleda Zia entered politics in 1982 following the assassination of her husband, former Bangladeshi President Ziaur Rahman, and went on to play a decisive role in ending the nine-year-long autocratic rule of HM Ershad.

Yunus also credited her with landmark initiatives, including the introduction of free education and stipends for girls, which he described as a milestone in advancing women's education, as well as economic liberalisation measures during her tenure as Prime Minister from 1991.

Despite political differences, the Chief Adviser said, Khaleda Zia's people-orientated leadership, firm resolve, and long public life dedicated to national welfare earned her a lasting place in the country's history.