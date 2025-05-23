Nation Salutes Heroes: President Droupadi Murmu Confers Kirti Chakras And Shaurya Chakras To Bravehearts

New Delhi: In a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on May 22, President Droupadi Murmu conferred six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous, and 33 Shaurya Chakras, including seven posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and State/Union Territory Police. The Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-I) was a testament to the bravery and selfless sacrifice of the armed forces personnel who have displayed raw courage, unparalleled bravery, and total disregard for personal safety in the line of duty. The bestowing of the prestigious gallantry awards was a tribute to the extraordinary courage and selfless dedication of uniformed personnel.

The Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra awards are among the highest peacetime gallantry awards in India. The awardees have demonstrated exceptional courage and bravery in the face of danger, often putting their lives at risk to protect others. The awards are a recognition of their selfless service and dedication to the nation.

Awardees Of The Bravery Awards

The list of awardees is a testament to the bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces personnel. Among the awardees are Major Vijay Verma, Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar, Inspector/GD Jeffrey Hmingchullo, and Wing Commander Vernon Desmond Keane, among others. These brave personnel have displayed exceptional courage and bravery in various operations related to counter-terror/counter-insurgency in J&K and North-East, anti-piracy operations, and fire-fighting operations.

The awardees have displayed heroic acts of bravery, often putting their lives at risk to protect others. Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu and Major Manjit were awarded the Kirti Chakra for their bravery in counter-insurgency operations. On the other hand, Major Aashish Dhonchak and Sepoy Pardeep Singh were awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for their bravery in counter-terror operations.

Highest Honours: Kirti and Shaurya Chakras Conferred

A total of six Kirti Chakras, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, were presented. These recognised exceptional bravery and daring feats. Alongside these, 33 Shaurya Chakras, the third-highest peacetime gallantry honour, were awarded for courageous action and self-sacrifice.

Kirti Chakra Awardees:

Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu - Indian Army Major Manjit - Indian Army Rifleman Ravi Kumar - Indian Army (Posthumous) Colonel Manpreet Singh - Indian Army (Posthumous) Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat - J&K Police (MHA) (Posthumous) Naik Dilwar Khan - Indian Army (Posthumous)

Shaurya Chakra Awardees:

Major (now Lt Col) Vijay Verma - Indian Army Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar - CRPF (MHA) Inspector/GD Jeffrey Hmingchullo - CRPF (MHA) Wing Commander Vernon Desmond Keane - Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar - Indian Air Force Special Police Officer Abdul Latif - J&K Police (MHA) Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia - Indian Army Colonel Pawan Singh - Indian Army Naib Subedar (now Subedar) P Pabin Singha - Indian Army Major Sahil Randhawa - Indian Army Major (now Lt Col) CVS Nikhil - Indian Army Major Tripatpreet Singh - Indian Army Lieutenant Commander Kapil Yadav - Indian Navy Deputy Commandant Lakhveer - CRPF (MHA) Assistant Commandant Rajesh Panchal - CRPF (MHA) CT/GD Malkit Singh - CRPF (MHA) Subedar Mohan Ram - Indian Army Commodore Sharad Sinsunwal - Indian Navy Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans - Indian Air Force Sergeant Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabhai - Indian Air Force Major Kunal - Indian Army Major Ashish Dahiya - Indian Army Havildar Prakash Tamang - Indian Army Major Satender Dhankar - Indian Army Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon - Indian Army Subedar Vikas Tomar - Indian Army Major Aashish Dhonchak - Indian Army (Posthumous) Sepoy Pardeep Singh - Indian Army (Posthumous) Havildar Rohit Kumar - Indian Army (Posthumous) Shri Pawan Kumar, CT/GD - CRPF (MHA) (Posthumous) Shri Devan C, CT/GD - CRPF (MHA) (Posthumous) OEM GDE-1, Vijayan Kutty G - BRO (Posthumous) Captain Deepak Singh - Indian Army (Posthumous)

Honourees From Diverse Forces

The brave individuals recognised hailed from various branches of India's security services. This included personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF), State/Union Territory Police (J&K Police), and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The posthumous awards, in particular, highlighted the supreme sacrifices made.

The gallantry awards acknowledged a wide array of brave actions:

Counter-Terror and Insurgency Operations: Distinguished bravery in challenging operations in Jammu & Kashmir and the North-Eastern states.

Maritime Security: Courageous anti-piracy missions undertaken by the Indian Navy.

Aerial Heroism: Critical rescue operations performed by the Indian Air Force.