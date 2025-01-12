National Anthem Row: CM Stalin's 'Arrogance' Not Good, Says TN Raj Bhavan

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Sunday slammed Chief Minister M K Stalin for describing as 'childish,' Governor R N Ravi not delivering his address to the Assembly recently, and said "such arrogance is not good." In a social media post, it said people will not tolerate any "brazen insult" to the country and the Constitution.

"Thiru @mkstalin asserts that insisting on due respect to the National Anthem and doing fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution is "absurd" and "childish".

Thanks for betraying the true intentions of the coalition of interests and ideologies to which he is a leader that does not accept and respect Bharat as a nation and Her Constitution. Such arrogance is not good." "Please do not forget that Bharat is the supreme Mother and the Constitution the supreme faith for her children. They will not like or tolerate such brazen insult," the Raj Bhavan said on its official 'X' handle.

The response came a day after Stalin alleged Ravi was unable to "digest" that the state was developing and his decision not to address the Assembly was "childish".

On January 6, Ravi left the Assembly without delivering the customary address. The Raj Bhavan later said he left 'in deep anguish' as the national anthem wasn't played.

In 2022, Ravi delivered his address without altering the speech. But in the following three years, he avoided delivering his customary address citing 'absurd' reasons, the Chief Minister had told the state Assembly on Saturday.