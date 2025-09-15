National Engineers’ Day 2025: Who is Sir M. Visvesvaraya, the Visionary Behind India’s Engineering Day

National Engineers’ Day 2025: Every year, 15 September is observed as National Engineers’ Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the country’s most celebrated engineers and nation-builders.

A recipient of the Bharat Ratna in 1955, Sir Visvesvaraya is remembered for his pioneering contributions to engineering, public service, and infrastructure development. He is credited with designing the Block System—automated doors that close in cases of overflow—and played a key role as the chief engineer of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore. He also served as the chief designer of Hyderabad’s flood protection system, leaving behind solutions that shaped India’s urban planning and water management.

Hailed as one of Karnataka’s most notable figures, Visvesvaraya’s legacy goes far beyond engineering. He was also a statesman, economist, and visionary who made an indelible impact on India’s development, making him one of the foremost nation-builders of the 20th century. On this day, leaders and citizens across the country pay homage to his remarkable work and contributions to India’s growth and infrastructure.

Sir M. Visvesvaraya's legacy is not just celebrated on one day but is enshrined in the very institutions that shape future generations of engineers. A prime example is the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology (Sir MVIT) in Karnataka. Founded in 1986 by the Sri Krishnadevaraya Educational Trust, the institute proudly carries his name, embodying his principles of academic excellence, innovation, and nation-building.

PM Modi Extends Greetings to Engineers, Recalls Sir M Visvesvaraya’s Contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, remembered Sir Visvesvaraya’s brilliance, wrote, “Today, on Engineers’ Day, I pay homage to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose brilliance left an indelible mark on India’s engineering landscape. I extend warm greetings to all engineers who, through their creativity and determination, continue to drive innovation and tackle tough challenges across sectors. Our engineers will continue playing a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a Viksit Bharat.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute, calling engineers the “drivers of India’s technological rise.” Remembering Visvesvaraya, he wrote: “On the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya Ji, I bow to the legendary engineer who set us on this transformative path.”