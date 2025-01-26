National Flag Unfurled in Pulwama's Tral for First Time in 35 Years on 76th Republic Day

National flag unfurled for first time in 35 years at Tral in Pulwama | Image: X

Srinagar: On the occasion of 76th Republic Day, national tricolour unfurled at Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday for the first time in 35 years.

Tral, once a stronghold of terrorists and separatists, echoed with patriotic songs and chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as PDP MLA Rafiq Naik joined 1,000 attendees for the Republic Day function.

The residents of the south Kashmir town said it was perhaps for the first time that the national flag was hoisted on Republic Day at the Tral Chowk.

The flag was jointly unfurled by an elderly, a youth and a child, symbolising the unity of generations and their shared commitment to the nation.

"This occasion marks a significant transformation for Tral, a place known for unrest, as it embraces peace, progress and national integration," a senior security force officer, who was present at the event, said.

The ceremony, held amid heightened security by the Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, proceeded peacefully, reflecting the collaboration between local communities and the security forces.

"The sight of people from all walks of life waving the tricolour was a testament to Tral's transformation and its aspirations for harmony and development," the officer said.

He said the participation of the youth underscored their desire for a brighter and unified future rooted in the ideals of democracy.

As the tricolour fluttered proudly against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, it became a symbol of Tral's journey towards peace, progress and its renewed dedication to the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution, he said.